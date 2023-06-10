String of killings in Northwest a ‘terrible coincidence’: Expert

(NewsNation) — Six mysterious deaths within 100 miles of Portland, Oregon, sparked fears of a possible serial killer, but investigators say that is not the case, saying the cases have some similarities but no connections.

“I think it truly is a terrible coincidence,” former FBI Special Agent and NewsNation contributor Jennifer Coffindaffer said. “I think that for whatever reason, there are these sorts of coincidences that happen, but they are unrelated to a serial killer.

Coffindaffer joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the string of killings, saying they are likely not connected if the causes of deaths differ between cases.

“We know blunt force trauma on one of the victims, we don’t know on the other victims. So if it ends up being the same, then you know, there’s a little bit more of a discussion. But certainly, if it’s different, that would be very unique in a serial killer-type situation,” Coffindaffer said.

