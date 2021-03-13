Portland, Oregon, police detain at least 100 protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (NewsNation Now) — Portland police detained a crowd of at least 100 protesters Friday night at a demonstration, halting the march minutes after it started.

Authorities formed a perimeter around the protesters, detaining them for suspected criminal activity, the Portland Police Bureau said. NewsNation affiliate KOIN reports about 100 protesters were inside the perimeter when it was formed around 9:30 p.m. PST.

In a tweet and at the scene, police said they were detaining everyone within the boundary for the “investigation of a crime.”

KOIN reports windows were smashed in the Pearl District.

“You are not free to leave. You must stay where you are and comply with officers’ lawful orders,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet.

To the group: The street is open to vehicular traffic. Move out of the street and to the sidewalks. Failure to do so may subject you to arrest, citation, or the use of force including, but not limited to, crowd control munitions and/or impact weapons. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 13, 2021

In January, a group of protesters carrying signs against President Joe Biden and police marched in Portland on Inauguration Day and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon, police said.

Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has decried what he described as a segment of violent agitators who detract from the message of police accountability and should be subject to more severe punishment.

NewsNation affiliate KOIN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.