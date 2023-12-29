Portland ‘zombie’ mansion, ‘fixer-upper’ listed for $1.3M

(NewsNation) — A mansion near Portland, Oregon, coined the “zombie house” could be yours for $1.3 million.

The unfurnished home has been abandoned since 2008, and vandals and squatters have taken full advantage of the empty space, according to The Oregonian.

Broker Eric Squires of All Professionals Real Estate admitted to The Oregonian that the sale is “gutsy” but said, “there is true value here. The bones are good, and when it’s built out, it will be a $3 million to $6 million property.”

Located southwest of Portland, 15990 S.W. 133rd Ave. is listed as a “fixer”-upper, meaning there’s no electricity, plumbing, water or heating. There’s also graffiti on the property and plywood and shattered windows. But that’s the point.

According to Squires, the targeted buyer is someone who wants to complete the 9,052-square-foot structure and use it as a private mansion, multigenerational home or residential-care facility, The Oregonian reported.

And if the new owner decides to tear down the property, the land is zoned to house six homes per acre.

The home is described as a “work in process … brimming with potential and unique features.” According to Squires, the seller is willing to finance a loan to the new buyer with a 50% cash down payment.