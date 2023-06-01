President Biden stumbles, falls at commencement

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden stumbled and fell during an event where he was giving the commencement address during the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday.

In video of the fall, Biden can be seen tripping and then being helped back up by several people.

The White House was quick to confirm that Biden was unhurt.

“He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” explained White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt in a tweet.

The stumble comes as the president’s age continues to be a concern for many Americans. One poll released earlier this year found that two-thirds of Americans believe Biden is too old to serve another term.

Former President Donald Trump was quick to offer his own comment on the fall, saying at a campaign stop, “Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt.”