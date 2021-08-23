Members of the Proud Boys clash with anti-fascist activists during a far-right rally on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. – Far-right groups, including the Proud Boys held a rally in Portland on the anniversary of a violent altercation with anti-fascist activist a year earlier. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland, Oregon, sparked clashes on Sunday.

The two groups had gathered in different parts of the city after a far-right group changed the location of its event.

An antifascist activist is tended to by street medics after being hit in the face by a projectile fried by members of the Proud Boys during and altercation between the two groups at a far-right rally on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. – Far-right groups, including the Proud Boys held a rally in Portland on the anniversary of a violent altercation with anti-fascist activist a year earlier. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The right-wing rally drew about 100 people in a parking lot of a former Kmart store and clashes began as it wound down, NewsNation affiliate KOIN reported. A van tried to drive into the parking lot, but crashed and the driver ran away. Demonstrators then began igniting fireworks and similar devices. It was not immediately clear whether anyone suffered serious injuries.

Later, shots were fired near demonstrators downtown.

Dustin Brandon Ferreira, 37, a left-wing activist, told The Oregonian/OregonLive he was with others Sunday evening when a man used a slur against a Black man in the group and then fired multiple rounds in their direction.

Portland police said the man was arrested. No one was injured.

Demonstrations associated with anti-fascists had earlier drawn more than 200 people downtown.

Members of the Proud Boys shoot paintballs out of the back of a truck during an altercation with anti-fascist activists following a far-right rally on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. – Far-right groups, including the Proud Boys held a rally in Portland on the anniversary of a violent altercation with anti-fascist activist a year earlier. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The plans for the opposing demonstrations had prompted Portland police to call in all available police personnel.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite expecting clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another.”

Oregon State Police, the sheriff’s office and other local partners were also helping address the situation.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s event falls on the one-year anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.