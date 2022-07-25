Psychologist on summer violence following Iowa, LA shootings

(NewsNation) — Family picnics and a car show were underway Sunday at a park in Los Angeles when gunfire erupted, killing two people.

In Iowa, a mother, a father and their 6-year-old daughter were found shot to death in their tent Friday morning. Authorities say it was a man from Nebraska, who then killed himself.

The LAPD believes a dispute may have been a factor in the Southern California shooting, while authorities in Iowa believe the camp killing was a random act of violence.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Joshua Klapow told NewsNation that summer always brings higher odds of disputes.

“People tend to be out and about more; there’s literally more time to interact with one other which means there’s a greater chance for conflict,” he said.

In some cases, extreme heat can exacerbate conflict.

“We tend to run out of patience,” he said. “We tend to reach more of a fight or flight response mode physiologically and that puts us at greater risk for conflict that can turn deadly.”

It is still not known what triggered the Iowa campground shooting.

While authorities continue to search for two suspect in the Los Angeles shooting, Klapow said families don’t need to be overly concerned about violence.

“The odds [of violence] are higher but they’re not extremely high,” he said. “As a family, you should not feel significantly at risk to go out or to go camping. That being said, you do have to pay attention … where are you in terms of surroundings, who is around you.”