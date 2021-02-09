Push to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom nearing enough signatures to make ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — The effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has picked up steam. Two Republican politicians have formally pushed to replace the Democratic governor, as recall organizers inch closer to the number of signatures needed to qualify the recall proposal for the ballot this year.

Newsom’s popularity has tumbled in recent months, thanks in large part to strict statewide coronavirus restrictions. Recall organizers need to secure those 1.5 million signatures by March 15. They say they have 1.4 million already, but that number has not been verified by election officials.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is one of the two candidates hoping to replace Gov. Newsom. He joined NewsNation to discuss the efforts. Watch the full interview in the player above.

President Joe Biden won 63.5% of the vote in California and Newsom won in 2018 with 61%. Republicans have no statewide officeholders.

The last time there was a recall election in California was in 2003. Voters replaced Democratic Gov. Gray Davis with Republican Arnold Scharzenegger.