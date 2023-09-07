Portions of Santa Clara County quarantine due to fruit flies

(KRON) — A portion of Santa Clara County is now under quarantine after eight oriental fruit flies were found in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, according to the California Secretary of Agriculture.

The map below shows areas where the quarantine is in effect, which includes all of Santa Clara and portions of Cupertino, Milpitas, San Jose and Sunnyvale. These areas are expected to remain under quarantine until June of next year.

Map courtesy of the California Department of Food and Agriculture

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is also expected to treat the area where the flies were trapped through March of next year. Bait will be applied on street trees, utility poles and other surfaces. According to CDFA, the bait, which contains a natural compound, will be applied 8 to 10 feet off the ground, making it safe for both people and pets.

Residents who live within the quarantined area are advised to not move any homegrown fruits or vegetables to an area outside the quarantine. The fruits and vegetables grown are still able to be consumed or processed at the property where it was grown.

Affected residents may also dispose of any homegrown fruits and vegetables by double-bagging and placing them into regular trash bins. CDFA urges residents to not dispose of them in green trash bins.

The oriental fruit fly is an invasive pest, native to Asia, that lay eggs under the skin of host fruits. When the eggs hatch, the larvae travel through the flesh of the fruit, making it unsafe for consumption.

“It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California,” Santa Clara County Agricultural Commissioner Deviney said. “We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and natural resources. Please do not bring or ship any fruits, vegetables or plants into California without ensuring they are permitted by law.”

The value of California crops threatened by the fruit fly in 2020 was $19.3 billion, according to the CDFA.