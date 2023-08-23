Remains found near California state park were Katie Schneider’s: police

(KRON) — Human remains found earlier this month near a park in unincorporated Los Gatos belonged to Katherine Schneider, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Seventeen-year-old Katherine “Katie” Schneider was reported missing in July and was last seen leaving her home driving her white Honda Accord.

Santa Clara Sheriff’s investigators found her car abandoned on Skyline Boulevard near Castle Rock State Park on Aug. 8. “The vehicle was unoccupied,” investigators said at the time.

A few days later, on Aug. 13, human remains were found in the same area as the car. At the time, her mother, Nola Schneider said the remains belonged to Katie.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials verified those claims.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the human remains located have been positively identified as Katherine Schneider via fingerprints by the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner – Coroner,” the sheriff’s office posted. “On behalf of the entire Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, our thoughts and prayers are with the Schneider family as they mourn the loss of Katherine.”

“The family of Katherine is asking for privacy at this very difficult time,” the post added.