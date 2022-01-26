LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — The reward for information to help find the killer of 16-year-old Tioni Theus could grow to more than $100,000.

Theus was found left for dead, with a gunshot wound to her neck, on the side of a South Los Angeles freeway earlier this month, NewsNation affiliate KTLA reported.

On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newson approved a $50,000 reward. An earlier reward of $10,000 was approved by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors the day before.

With an additional $50,000 being considered by the L.A. City Council next week, the reward amount could grow to $110,000.

During a news conference Wednesday, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said evidence indicates that the young girl may have been the victim of human trafficking.

“This speaks as to why we need to do more for survivors of human trafficking,” Gascón said, according to KTLA.

Aspects of Theus’ case have been compared to UCLA student Brianna Kupfer, 24, who was killed in a California furniture store. Kupfer’s case garnered $250,000 in reward money, KTLA reported.

Community members and Theus’ family said she deserves the same attention Kupfer got.

“Time and time again, missing and victimized Black women and girls are overlooked, and lack the appropriate media attention in comparison to their counterparts,”said L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who introduced a motion to establish a reward for information about Theus’ killer.

Officials at Wednesday’s news conference urged members of the public with any information to come forward.

The California Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation, said detectives are exhausting all their leads.

“This incident occurred on a Saturday morning … there’s people that were driving by,” CHP Assistant Chief Jesus Holguin said. “There have to be individuals out there that eyewitnessed at least a portion, if not the entirety, of this case.”