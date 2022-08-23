Robbery suspect uses brick to attack gas station attendant

(NewsNation) — A gas station attendant in Phoenix, Arizona was hit in the face with a brick by a suspect during a robbery attempt in early August, according to local media reports.

Police in Phoenix are asking for help to identify the woman seen on surveillance footage slamming a brick into the face of the attendant Aug. 4, while a suspected accomplice stole money from the store.

The suspected accomplice has been arrested and identified as 24-year-old Alize Jenkins. She admitted to being in the store but said she did not know the other woman was going to attack the worker with the brick.

Police in Phoenix released a video of the attack on Twitter, hoping that will help identify the unknown suspect.