Robin Williams’ former SF mansion on sale for $25M

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Robin Williams’ former San Francisco home is now on sale. The late movie star’s home is listed at $25 million, according to real estate company Compass.

The home is located at 540 El Camino Del Mar in San Francisco’s Sea Cliff neighborhood. The 10,598-square-foot home went on the market this week.

Built in 1926, the three-story home has more than 20 rooms, six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The mansion is a short walk away from China Beach and Baker Beach.

Williams died in 2014 at the age of 63.

