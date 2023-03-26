Two shot at Sikh Temple during festival in Sacramento

(NewsNation) — At least two people were shot at a Sikh temple in Sacramento County, California, on Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m. a fight broke out on the grounds of Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society during an ongoing festival, according to Sacramento Sheriff Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

The people involved in the altercation were young adult males. One suspect shot the friend of another suspect. The second suspect then shot the original shooter and ran off.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

The incident took place on temple grounds but is unclear whether it happened indoors or outdoors.

The temple had festivities planned on Sunday with a parade by the Sikh Society beginning at 10 a.m. and celebrations scheduled to continue at 5 p.m., according to an Instagram post.

This story is a developing story. Check back for updates.