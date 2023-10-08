San Diego considered ‘greenest’ US city of 2023: study

Ballast Point on the Point Loma Peninsula, San Diego, California, USA, circa 1965. (Photo by Emil Muench/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is considered the “greenest” city in the country, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

“Green living,” according to the personal finance company, means a choice to engage in cleaner, more sustainable habits in order to preserve the planet as much as possible.

Researchers at WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities by population across key indicators that were subcategorized into four groups: energy sources, transportation, environment, as well as lifestyle and policy.

Things that were taken into consideration included factors like water quality, green space, light population, miles of bicycle lanes, community gardens, presence of plastic bag bans, the number of smart-energy initiatives, among several other components.

More on the methodology can be found here.

San Diego ranked No. 1 nationwide with a total score of 71.76. Here’s a breakdown of some factors this study determined for America’s Finest City:

“Greenness” of San Diego (1=Best; 50=Avg.)

Overall rank for San Diego: 1 st

44 th – Greenhouse-Gas Emissions per Capita

– Greenhouse-Gas Emissions per Capita 12 th – % of Green Space

– % of Green Space 23 rd – Annual Excess Fuel Consumption

– Annual Excess Fuel Consumption 31 st – % of Commuters Who Drive

– % of Commuters Who Drive 29 th – Walk Score

– Walk Score 7th – Farmers Markets per Capita

Slightly trailing San Diego, Honolulu, Hawaii ranked No. 2 and Portland, Oregon ranked No. 3. On the contrary, Gilbert, Arizona was listed in last place at No. 100.

This is the second year in a row WalletHub ranked San Diego as the “greenest city” in America. Their full rankings for 2023 can be found below:

Overall Rank* City Total Score Environment Transportation Energy Sources Lifestyle & Policy 1 San Diego, CA 71.76 4 26 2 3 2 Honolulu, HI 69.53 3 2 26 10 3 Portland, OR 68.79 14 12 13 1 4 Washington, DC 68.20 7 5 15 8 5 Seattle, WA 67.22 37 10 11 2 6 San Jose, CA 66.83 13 16 1 25 7 San Francisco, CA 66.65 22 3 20 6 8 Oakland, CA 66.59 18 14 3 13 9 Fremont, CA 66.47 2 25 5 35 10 Minneapolis, MN 64.45 12 1 31 14 11 Irvine, CA 62.45 20 31 5 23 12 Sacramento, CA 62.24 61 13 16 7 13 Denver, CO 61.00 75 7 21 5 14 Albuquerque, NM 59.85 28 58 14 29 15 Madison, WI 59.58 5 4 62 31 16 Buffalo, NY 59.37 30 8 47 19 17 Riverside, CA 57.14 83 55 19 4 18 St. Paul, MN 57.07 27 50 28 34 19 Stockton, CA 56.90 34 97 25 11 20 Long Beach, CA 56.85 88 9 10 30 21 Boston, MA 56.52 9 11 37 72 22 Los Angeles, CA 56.37 87 38 12 21 23 Austin, TX 56.29 32 32 36 32 24 Chula Vista, CA 56.04 57 63 4 46 25 New York, NY 55.26 64 36 34 18 26 Bakersfield, CA 55.05 86 22 22 24 27 Pittsburgh, PA 55.03 11 17 76 22 28 Anaheim, CA 54.96 60 56 5 33 29 San Bernardino, CA 54.92 70 62 5 20 30 Boise, ID 54.69 73 21 23 42 31 Lincoln, NE 54.66 23 15 33 89 32 Fresno, CA 53.95 85 65 18 12 33 Reno, NV 53.74 50 42 35 40 34 Las Vegas, NV 53.19 82 30 17 48 35 Baltimore, MD 52.89 42 34 58 15 36 Cincinnati, OH 52.67 21 24 90 17 37 Colorado Springs, CO 51.86 49 46 32 62 38 Orlando, FL 51.79 56 39 60 16 39 Atlanta, GA 51.55 24 23 56 49 40 Philadelphia, PA 50.87 41 33 70 27 41 Santa Ana, CA 50.23 94 48 5 37 42 Anchorage, AK 49.62 54 47 54 45 43 Scottsdale, AZ 49.56 53 43 71 44 44 San Antonio, TX 49.49 67 59 30 66 45 Lubbock, TX 49.05 63 61 40 54 46 St. Louis, MO 48.93 44 85 57 26 47 Milwaukee, WI 48.87 43 29 82 36 48 Aurora, CO 48.81 77 70 24 58 49 Raleigh, NC 48.74 28 40 75 53 50 Omaha, NE 48.38 19 44 61 79 51 Kansas City, MO 48.32 52 27 59 64 52 Garland, TX 48.14 48 100 40 41 53 Charlotte, NC 48.06 31 52 64 52 54 Nashville, TN 47.78 16 60 67 78 55 Toledo, OH 47.72 15 35 98 67 56 Tampa, FL 47.66 45 19 94 43 57 Wichita, KS 47.37 35 96 49 90 58 Miami, FL 47.33 81 20 88 9 59 El Paso, TX 47.30 47 64 53 85 60 Virginia Beach, VA 47.11 1 98 83 65 61 Henderson, NV 47.00 65 79 48 56 62 Tucson, AZ 46.71 72 18 69 47 63 Lexington-Fayette, KY 46.59 17 74 95 82 64 New Orleans, LA 46.43 51 37 65 88 65 Phoenix, AZ 46.18 74 83 38 51 66 Indianapolis, IN 46.10 36 66 63 73 67 Columbus, OH 45.99 39 41 80 70 68 Laredo, TX 45.88 66 81 40 80 69 Tulsa, OK 45.80 89 45 27 99 70 Chesapeake, VA 45.63 6 90 92 81 71 Jacksonville, FL 45.25 10 49 91 96 72 Durham, NC 45.24 55 67 66 93 73 Dallas, TX 45.19 76 72 52 50 74 Irving, TX 45.13 68 99 40 61 75 St. Petersburg, FL 45.11 26 77 78 87 76 Jersey City, NJ 44.96 92 6 99 38 77 Fort Wayne, IN 44.76 46 76 85 98 78 Winston-Salem, NC 44.68 25 87 79 95 79 Norfolk, VA 44.27 40 84 92 75 80 Chicago, IL 44.16 95 51 55 28 81 Oklahoma City, OK 43.86 90 68 39 76 82 Fort Worth, TX 43.85 80 80 51 63 83 Memphis, TN 43.56 38 69 77 97 83 Birmingham, AL 43.56 8 92 96 69 85 North Las Vegas, NV 43.48 84 73 29 100 86 Louisville, KY 43.27 58 53 89 55 87 Cleveland, OH 43.20 33 91 86 68 88 Arlington, TX 43.11 69 82 40 94 89 Plano, TX 42.53 71 95 40 86 90 Corpus Christi, TX 42.27 79 94 40 92 91 Greensboro, NC 41.59 59 93 81 71 92 Detroit, MI 41.18 62 54 84 84 93 Hialeah, FL 41.14 78 86 97 39 94 Newark, NJ 40.59 93 28 87 57 95 Houston, TX 37.96 99 89 50 60 96 Chandler, AZ 36.83 96 78 71 74 97 Baton Rouge, LA 36.22 91 57 100 77 98 Mesa, AZ 36.20 97 71 68 83 99 Glendale, AZ 35.70 98 75 71 91 100 Gilbert, AZ 35.17 100 88 71 59

According to a Gallup poll, 52% of Americans believe environmental protections should be prioritized over economic growth.