San Diego votes to ban homeless encampments

SAN DIEGO (NewsNation) — The San Diego City Council on Tuesday voted to ban homeless encampments on public property in a controversial move after hours of testimony from residents.

The final vote from the city council was 5-4.

Enforcement, according to NewsNation affiliate KSWB-TV in San Diego, will consist of a three-step approach:

1. Offering a shelter and giving education about the ordinance

2. Offering shelter and education again, as well as the issuance of a misdemeanor citation

3. The person will be offered a shelter bed yet again, but an arrest would be made

According to The La Jolla Light, encampments would be banned in multiple areas — regardless of the availability of shelter beds.

The highly-debated vote comes after a new report showed a 32% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness in the City of San Diego, with a record number of 2,100 people living on sidewalks and in vehicles in the downtown region, according to KSWB-TV.