San Francisco Bay Area residents feel moderate earthquake

The USGS generated this map for a 4.2-magnitude earthquake Saturday near Aromas, California. Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

AROMAS, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — People throughout the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday night reported feeling a magnitude 4.2 earthquake that hit the region.

The earthquake hit 8:01 p.m and had an epicenter about 2.5 miles southeast of Aromas, a town of about 2,650 people that straddles Monterey and San Benito counties, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency said about five minutes later, the same area was hit by a 3.0 temblor.

NewsNation affilate KRON reports that social media activity indicates that people felt the earthquake in certain parts of the Bay Area.

Aromas is about 93.5 miles southwest of San Francisco.

