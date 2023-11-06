San Francisco homeowner finds wild coyote lounging on patio couch

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco homeowner woke up and found a wild coyote sleeping on an outdoor patio couch this week. The resident called San Francisco animal control officers out of concern that the animal was injured or unwell.

As it turns out, the coyote was just super comfortable lounging on plush furniture and was in good health, Animal Care & Control San Francisco Officer Mullen said.

Mullen wrote: “I was called out to a residence to check on one of my favorite species of San Francisco urban wildlife, a coyote. The animal was reluctant to move when the resident approached.”

(Image courtesy Animal Care & Control San Francisco)

Officer Mullen said he talked to the sleepy couch coyote.

(Image courtesy Animal Care & Control San Francisco)

The coyote was “comfortably resting on a couch. I approached the coyote and started talking to him, telling him that it was time to get up. He looked at me, got up, took a big stretch and made his way to the edge of the yard. He was moving appropriately and did not appear sick or injured. The coyote looked like a young healthy male that was probably recently kicked out of his den and was trying to make his way through the city,” Mullen wrote.

The coyote hopped over a wall to exit the backyard and made its way to a more natural-wooded area.

(Image courtesy Animal Care & Control San Francisco)

Approximately 100 coyotes live in San Francisco, and this population has been consistent for the last 10-15 years, according to Animal Care & Control San Francisco.

(Image courtesy Animal Care & Control San Francisco)

Coyote families consist of an alpha pair (male and female) that mate for life. Their pups usually stay with them for over a year before yearling pups venture out of their home dens. Fall is usually the time when the yearling pups start looking for a mate to start a den of their own.

ACCSF officials wrote: “If you see one of these magnificent creatures, please help us by filling out a coyote sighting form on our website. Call dispatch at 415-554-9400 if you are concerned about a sick or injured coyote. Thank you for helping us keep this population healthy and thriving in our urban jungle.”