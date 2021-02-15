San Francisco’s high-volume vaccination sites shut down due to limited supply

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Health Department says the COVID-19 vaccine supply has been limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine roll out difficult.

The state has administered nearly 5.8 million vaccine doses to date. Throughout the state, mass vaccination centers have opened but they aren’t operating close to full capacity because of vaccine shortages.

The Moscone Center and City College mass vaccination sites helped San Francisco County distribute 7,400 doses over the last week. As of last week, 47% of the 65 and older population in the county has been vaccinated.

The city has the ability to administer 10,000 vaccines a day, officials told NewsNation affiliate KRON. But the lack of supply is not allowing that to happen.

As of Monday morning, the Moscone site will pause for one week and will reopen once supply is sufficient to resume operations.

The City College high volume site will reopen Friday but only for people who need second doses. A third high volume site will launch this week but with available appointments far below full capacity.

No existing appointments were canceled; spots are only released for booking once the vaccine supply is confirmed.

Mayor London Breed tweeted that she’s frustrated because she says the city has shown it can administer shots as soon as they come in but the only thing holding it back is a lack of supply.

California is emerging from its worst stage of the pandemic. New virus cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically in the past three weeks, and deaths that topped 3,500 a week also have started to decline, though more slowly.