San Jose shooting: Multiple people killed, shooter ‘no longer a threat’

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple people are dead after a shooting at a light rail facility in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Authorities said they did not have an exact number of who was killed and injured in the shooting. However, authorities did confirm that Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees were among the victims. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis confirmed the suspect was dead.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted several people were being treated. The Santa Clara VTA facility has been evacuated.

A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport.

NewsNation affiliate KRON reported several roads were blocked off in the area.

“This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation,” San Jose police tweeted.

Police are expected to hold a news conference in the next hour.

Photo: KRON





This photo provided by KGO-TV/ABC7, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a rail yard and that the suspect is dead. (KGO-TV/ABC7 via AP)

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affiliate KRON contributed to this report.