School board votes to change mascot at California high school

Updated:

(KRON) — The Mount Diablo Unified School District voted Wednesday night to replace Concord High School’s current mascot, “The Minutemen”, with a bear.

The Minutemen is a revolutionary war soldier armed with a rifle. The debate over a mascot began when the district updated their policy to avoid mascots depicting humans.

Some people say changing the mascot would only result in a loss of an unnecessary amount of money and suggested to the school board that they should remove the firearm instead, or add an African American minutemen.

West

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation