Scuffle breaks out between striking hotel workers, security guards 

A physical altercation between striking hotel workers and security guards broke out on Saturday in Santa Monica.

Video shows several picketers falling to the ground, and another man was seen being yanked back across the picket line.

A physical altercation between striking hotel workers and security guards breaks out in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Community Dept. of UNITE HERE Local 11)

The hotel workers were on strike in front of the Fairmont Miramar when the scuffle broke out, although it remains unclear what exactly started the altercation.

Southern California hotel employees, who are represented by UNITE HERE Local 11, have been on strike since July 2.

They are demanding higher wages and improvements in healthcare and retirement benefits.