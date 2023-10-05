SDSU places seven fraternities on interim suspension

SAN DIEGO — Seven fraternities at San Diego State have been placed on an interim suspension for alleged student misconduct, university officials confirmed Wednesday.

The measure is a temporary hold that requires all organization activities to pause until the university conducts an investigation, according to SDSU’s Office of the Dean of Students.

The suspension impacts half of the 14 chapters in the Interfraternity Council including: Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Phi Delta Theta, Kappa Alpha Order, Pi Kappa Alpha, and Delta Sigma Phi.

All were placed on the interim suspension regarding “alleged violations of the Student Organization Code of Conduct” during the current school year, SDSU officials said. However, none have been sanctioned at this time.

“Interim suspensions are put into place as part of an effort to address behavioral concerns within a recognized student organization while the concerns are investigated,” the office added. “SDSU prioritizes the health and safety of our campus community and takes reports of alleged misconduct seriously.”

No details were immediately available about what the allegations are that prompted the suspension or the exact timing of the investigation.

Students that spoke with NewsNation affiliate KSWB-TV on Wednesday, however, indicated that they were expecting some sort of disciplinary action due to on-campus parties following the fraternities’ “rush season.” Although, some expressed surprise at the severity of the punishment at this point.

“It’s pretty rough,” said Kappa Alpha Order member Nathan Vandermerwe. “People were very upset right away.”

According to students, there were several recent parties that got a little out of control.

“Couple weekends ago, SDSU experienced a record weekend of students that were transported,” said sorority member Katherine Anders. “Society here and the culture here is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It’s very normal for people to ‘black out,’ very normal for people to be sent to the hospital and I do think it’s kind of catching up on itself.”

The university has an “amnesty” policy that prevents disciplinary action against students when they contact authorities or paramedics for situations that could arise at a party. This measure, they say, helps ease the fear of punishment that often deters young adults from seeking help when someone is injured or unconscious due to alcohol consumption.

While it is unknown what led to the temporary suspensions, students expressed concern about how it might discourage reaching out for assistance if a party goes awry.

“We want to feel safe calling the police for someone that’s (debilitated by) alcohol,” Vandermerwe said. ” … Us getting in trouble for transports is something that makes us not want to call the cops. Not saying that we won’t, but it’s just something that the amnesty policy should cover us for.”

