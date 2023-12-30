Seattle closes Black Lives Matter garden

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — Seattle’s community garden that sprang up during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 has been removed by the city.

According to The Seattle Times, the city cited drug use and vandalism at the memorial garden. The city has reportedly vowed to build a new garden elsewhere.

Seattle, like many U.S. cities, became the site of frequent protests following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.

Floyd, a black man, died after Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for several minutes, not lifting it even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

Protests in Seattle following Floyd’s murder were particularly chaotic.

The Seattle Police Department faced criticism for its repeated use of tear gas and flash-bangs to disperse mostly peaceful crowds.

A Black Lives Matter group sued the Seattle Police Department shortly after to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up the protests.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, Korematsu Center at Seattle University School of Law and the law firm Perkins Coie filed the complaint in U.S. District Court on behalf of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.