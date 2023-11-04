Bus crashes into building in Seattle: 1 dead, 12 injured

(NewsNation) — One person is dead and 12 others are injured in Seattle Saturday after a King County Metro bus crashed into a building, according to officials.

The Seattle Police and Fire Departments said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m..

Of those injured, 11 are in stable condition with minor injuries and one is in critical condition, according to the SFD.

Seattle authorities told local news station KIRO7 the person who died was a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was “no significant structural damage to the building,” the fire department said on social media.

Seattle police are investigating the cause of the crash and are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.