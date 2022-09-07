Seattle teachers strike, delaying start of school year

Teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

(NewsNation) — The back-to-school season has been delayed in Seattle. Teachers in the public school district went on strike after spending months trying to negotiate a deal in which they asked for a more manageable workload and better compensation.

The Seattle Education Association, which represents roughly 6,000 teachers, called a strike at midnight Wednesday and resumed negotiations with the school district later in the day, according to the Seattle Times. Yet, the strike sent some parents scrambling to find last minute child care, the Times said.

The school district told parents it was “optimistic” a deal would be reached with teachers in a letter to parents.

“Negotiations with SEA are ongoing,” the school district said. “We are looking forward to beginning school and welcoming students and staff for the 2022-23 school year.”

Combating educator burnout, securing resources for bilingual students, providing higher wages to meet Seattle’s cost of living and eliminating “pervasive toxicity and racism” in schools are the priorities of the union, according to its website.

“I started teaching right at the start of COVID, as we went into online school, a big tumultuous time when students needed more resources and help to do well,” said Kara Alden, an eighth-grade English teacher picketing outside Jane Addams Middle School in north Seattle. “We’re back in person and they still need those supports, in social-emotional health, for our multilingual learners to get the education they deserve. The district is not providing those supports.”

Seattle joins Columbus, Ohio, as a major metropolitan city to experience a teacher strike this year. This is the first time since 2015 teachers in Seattle have gone on strike.

“We encourage teachers and the school district to urgently reach a just and fair resolution that centers our students and prioritizes their education and future,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement.

