Second suspect arrested in murder of California family of 4

(NewsNation) — Days after arresting a person of interest in the kidnapping and murder of California family of four, Merced County, California, police officers announced Friday they’ve detained the suspect’s brother, bringing the total number of suspects to two.

“Last night, (the Merced County Sheriff’s Office), with the assistance of the California DOJ, arrested Alberto Salgado, the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado. Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,” the MCSO wrote on Twitter Friday.

Credit: Merced County Sheriff’s Office

In addition to arresting Alberto Salgado, the MCSO also announced booking his brother, Jesus, into the Merced County Jail Friday after his initial booking Wednesday.

The news is the latest development after 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh and 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead Wednesday evening in an orchard that officials called “very very remote” near Dos Palos.

Attention was directed toward Jesus Manuel Salgado after his relatives informed authorities he was involved with the kidnapping.

Jesus Manuel Salgado was previously convicted of first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm in Merced County, as well as attempted false imprisonment and an attempt to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness.