Series of earthquakes, including magnitude 5.3, strike Southern California

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KTLA) — A swarm of earthquakes, including one that measured at a magnitude of 5.3, rattled the area near the Salton Sea in Imperial County Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The strongest quake struck at 10:55 a.m. at a depth of 5 km nearly 7 miles from Calipatria, about 9 miles from Niland and 24.9 miles from El Centro.

The shaking was felt in San Diego, Oceanside, Escondido and across the U.S. border with Mexico, according to USGS.

The earthquake followed a series of smaller tremors, with preliminary magnitudes 4.6, 4.3, 4.1 and 4.0. They were all reported in the same area within ten minutes of the stronger 5.3 quake.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said earthquakes in the Imperial Valley often come in swarms.

No further details were immediately available.