Several wounded in shooting at LA park, police say

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were shot and wounded at a Los Angeles park Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

At least seven people were transported to hospitals after shots were fired at or near a car show taking place at Peck Park in San Pedro, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed. At least three people suffered gunshot wounds, and two of them were in critical condition.

Police first began receiving reports of gunfire at the park shortly before 4 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

