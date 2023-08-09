Portland sex workers say kidnapping suspect was well known to them

PORTLAND, Ore. (NewsNation) — A man who allegedly held a Seattle woman captive inside a homemade cinder block dungeon in Oregon was well known to sex workers in the Portland area, many of them told NewsNation.

Several of the women said they recognized the suspect, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi, immediately. They described him as an aggressive harasser and many knew to avoid him.

According to one local veteran in the industry, girls on the streets are especially vulnerable and criminals often exploit that.

Elle Stanger is a certified sex educator and sex worker who told NewsNation that she’s glad the victim in Klamath Falls was able to escape the makeshift dungeon.

“These people can fly under the radar when they target people who don’t have a lot of rights,” said Stanger. “I wonder what she’s (the victim) been through before. “I’m so happy for her that she could fight back and not let this guy win, because it sucks when the bad guys get away with stuff.”

In northeast Portland, a two-mile stretch of 82nd Avenue is known for prostitution, and it was also known to Zuberi. Sex workers say many in the area are often afraid of going to law enforcement.

“If they have any vulnerabilities … there’s a huge power dynamic disparity,” said Stanger. “Like someone who doesn’t have a lot of rights isn’t going to be able to say ‘No.’”

Some women told NewsNation they were afraid to speak up because Zuberi allegedly posed as an undercover cop.

Since FBI agents in Oregon announced the case last week, including Zuberi’s ties to 10 states using various aliases, the FBI has been able to determine that he spent time in Chicago in January of 2019 and in Ecorse, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, in April of 2017.

That brings the total to a dozen states where there may be potential victims.

The FBI has not said how many tips about potential victims have come in, but sources told NewsNation that information is matching up to the multiple states where he has spent time, along with the rough timeline, which appears to overlap, since he was often on the move.