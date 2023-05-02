San Francisco residents unsure crackdown on crime will help

(NewsNation) — California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom is cracking down on San Francisco’s so-called open-air drug market, but residents are wondering whether it will really improve safety.

The move brings together the California Highway Patrol and the San Francisco Police Department to help arrest drug dealers, while the National Guard works to cut off the cartels.

“Well, the concentrated effort could make a difference, but it ain’t just the drug use anymore. You have people who have been on the streets for so long doing drugs that it’s like mixed. You have mental health and drugs,” said Darren James, a downtown San Francisco worker.

For those raising kids in the city, drug activity is part of daily life. One family says there is even a level of trust between them.

“We get to see the drug dealers on the corner, wave hi, and they were always a little bit gruff. But then if our kids would ride too fast towards the street, they would hop out in the middle and make sure they were safe,” said San Francisco resident Steven Kepting.

However, concerns about worker safety and rampant crime have increased. The dangers of the drug market even prompted the closure of a new Whole Foods just a year after opening.

A downtown Target remains open, but an “assets protection team” stands guard over the merchandise. Most items, including everyday products such as toothpaste, deodorant and bandages, are under lock and key.

“It kind of ruins it for people to have to wait, especially with the short staff. You’re going to be waiting for a really long time,” one shopper told NewsNation.

San Francisco’s real estate values are reflecting this downturn in safety. The famed Union Bank Building was valued at $300 million just a few years ago. Now, it’s expected to sell at an 80% discount for around $60 million.

“Everybody flees here to San Francisco because they know we’re a sanctuary city, they know we’re compassionate about the homeless and drug use. It’s just, it’s just become overwhelming,” downtown worker Neo Veavea told NewsNation.

The increase in law enforcement seems to be making an immediate impact, but the governor’s office has not indicated how long the collaborative effort will last.