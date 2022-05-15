Sheriff: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting

(NewsNation) — A shooting at a California church has left one person dead and five injured Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods just before 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that multiple people have been shot. One shooting victim died at the scene. Four others were critically wounded, and one person has minor injuries from the shooting. Authorities shared that all of the victims are adults and on their way to the hospital.

One person has been detained in connection to the shooting. A weapon that may be involved in the shooting has also been recovered.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said his thoughts are with the victims of the shooting.

“We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement,” Governor Newsom said. “No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event.”

As the investigation continues, El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be posted here.