Sheriff’s office: 4 dead in helicopter crash in Northern California

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — The sheriff’s office says four people died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Colusa County, an area northwest of Sacramento.

Video from the crash site shows authorities set up near a field.

The National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the crash and told NewsNation affiliate KTXL they are sending a team to investigate Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent KTXL the following statement Sunday afternoon:

This information is preliminary and subject to change. Please contact local authorities about the occupants’ identities and medical conditions A Robinson R66 helicopter crashed around 1:15 p.m. local time today in a remote area in Colusa, Calif. Preliminary reports indicate four people were on board. The FAA will release the aircraft tail number when investigators verify it at the scene. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. Please contact the NTSB for any updates. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

No information was released on what caused the crash.

