Sheriff’s office in California to suspend daytime patrol

(NewsNation) — Because of what they say is a “catastrophic” staffing shortage, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office in California will suspend daytime deputy patrol services later this month.

“Over the past several years, the sheriff’s office has had difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which has been directly linked to pay disparities,” the office said. “A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment efforts have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage.”

Starting on Nov.20, sheriff’s deputies will not patrol within their jurisdiction during the day.

Sheriff’s officials met with the California Highway Patrol to discuss emergency responses within Tehama County.

“While the final details are still underway, the CHP will be responding to life-threatening emergencies during the hours that the sheriff’s office is unable to provide patrol services,” a press release said.

Tehama County sheriff’s deputies will continue patrol services at night. Deputies given the night shift patrol will “triage,” and respond to open, nonemergency calls for service that come in during the day, the press release said.

On Facebook, the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association said several housing units in the jail have been shut down, and the dispatch center was also temporarily closed down, because of staffing issues.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuing all recruitment efforts and working towards restoring patrol services, when staffing levels permit,” the press release said.

Tehama County is located 140 miles north of Sacramento, according to NewsNation local affiliate KTXL. Its population is around 65,000.