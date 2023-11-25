Shooter wanted for injuring 3, narrowly missing baby in California

Police are searching for the shooter behind three attempted murders in Pasadena on June 17, 2023. (Pasadena Police Department)

Police are searching for the shooter behind a series of attempted murders in Pasadena, California, earlier this year.

On June 17, 2023, two shootings happened less than a mile from each other, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

At 9:12 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting and a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert on the first block of West Peoria Street.

ShotSpotter is technology used by police departments that have acoustic sensors to detect, locate and alert law enforcement of gunshot incidents.

Arriving officers located evidence of a shooting at the scene and later discovered two victims with gunshot wounds who had transported themselves from the area to a hospital.

Around 26 minutes later, police received another call of shots being fired near Marengo Avenue and Painter Street.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Inside the man’s vehicle, police found a baby inside whose car seat had been struck by gunfire. The baby was uninjured, police said.

Investigators believe the two shootings are connected and have identified the suspect’s vehicle as a 2010 or 2012 black Ford Fusion sedan with dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the case can call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.