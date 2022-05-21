(NewsNation) — One person died and eight were injured after a late-night party ended in a shooting in California.
The shooting was reported at around 11:53 p.m. Friday in San Bernadino, NewsNation local affiliate KTLA said.
When officers got to the scene, they found one person killed outside a party at a business in a strip mall.
The eight people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, most with their own transportation. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The victims have not yet been identified and no arrests have been made, KTLA reported.
Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room at the party and the victims don’t seem to have been intentionally targeted.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.