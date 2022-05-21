Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

(NewsNation) — One person died and eight were injured after a late-night party ended in a shooting in California.

The shooting was reported at around 11:53 p.m. Friday in San Bernadino, NewsNation local affiliate KTLA said.

When officers got to the scene, they found one person killed outside a party at a business in a strip mall.

The eight people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, most with their own transportation. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The victims have not yet been identified and no arrests have been made, KTLA reported.

Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room at the party and the victims don’t seem to have been intentionally targeted.