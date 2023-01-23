7 killed in Northern California shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (NewsNation) — At least seven people are dead after a shooting incident in Half Moon Bay, California, and a man suspected to be involved in the shooting is now in custody, according to the local authorities.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed just before 5 p.m. local time that the suspect was in custody, and there was “no ongoing threat to the community at this time.”

Police have arrested 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, a 67-year old man from Half Moon Bay, in connection with the shooting. A sheriff’s deputy found Zhao, and the weapon he allegedly used, in a car in the parking lot of the Half Moon Bay substation.

The motive of the shooting is currently unknown, and it is believed that Zhao acted alone, according to authorities.

“This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the many families touched by this unspeakable act of violence,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said during a press conference.

Corpus added that children were in the area when the shooting took place. “For children to witness this…it’s unspeakable,” she said.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine told the Associated Press that Zhao worked for one of the businesses involved in the shooting, and he may have been a “disgruntled worker.”

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office first received reports of a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. and found four people dead from gunshot wounds and a fifth injured person at the first scene.

Officers found three more people dead from gunshot wounds at a second location about five miles away, Capt. Eamonn Allen said in a news release.

Television footage from NewsNation affiliate KRON showed officers taking Zhao into custody without incident.

Aerial television images also showed police officers collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.

Half Moon Bay is a small Northern California community of less than 12,000 people about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

“Gun violence has come to our district today and I will do whatever I can to support the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department and Half Moon Bay city officials during this tragic event. We will continue to monitor this situation. My thoughts go out to all affected,” California State Senator Josh Becker said on Twitter.

In a tweet, Becker said the incident consisted of multiple shootings. Law enforcement so far has not confirmed that piece of information.

Traffic is currently being redirected, and drivers are asked to use alternative routes, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

The shooting followed the killing of 11 people late Saturday at a ballroom dance hall in Southern California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted that he was at a hospital meeting victims of the “deadly mass shooting” in Monterey Park when he was informed of the shootings in Half Moon Bay. “Tragedy upon tragedy,” he said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, according to a tweet from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Deschler at 1-800-547-2700.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.