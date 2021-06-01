Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station, but have not confirmed any injuries or fatalities.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader told The Associated Press the shooting happened in the late morning at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles, in the Agua Dulce area near Santa Clarita.

She had no information about injuries or arrests.

The L.A. County Fire Department confirmed the shooting in a tweet, but said they were “gathering additional information.”

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2) — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

Police tape is surrounding the fire station, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.

No other details were immediately available.