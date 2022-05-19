CHICAGO (NewsNation) — A peaceful spring night at a neighborhood park in California was shattered by the sound of gunfire, as 33 shots rang out in east Palo Alto on Tuesday.

The shooting incident was the result of a gun battle between two groups of men, sending dozens of children into a frenzy, screaming and running for their lives.

The terrifying shootout was captured on video by a little girl who had been playing tag with friends. The shower of bullets also activated the local police department’s shot-spotter alert system.

During the gun battle, bullets flew in the direction of parents and children who had been in the bleachers and on the baseball diamond.

By the time the smoke cleared, four men were shot — one of them fatally. The victim reportedly was the cousin of NFL star Devante Adams.

Police in the area say it was a targeted attack and it’s but the latest in a string of violence at youth sports events across the country.

In South Carolina just last month, gunfire erupted during the middle of a youth baseball game at a park in North Charleston.

The firearm incident sent coaches, players and parents running and ducking for cover, as two groups exchanged bullets in what witnesses described as a drive-by shooting.