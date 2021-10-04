Shots fired on Amtrak train, 1 in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — One person has been arrested after a shooting on a parked Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona.

The Associated Press reports it happened just after 8 a.m. Monday. City police tweeted nearly three hours later the scene was secure.

There are no reported injuries to the crew or passengers, said Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

Courtesy, Evan Courtney

The Sunset Limited, Train 2, was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, and arrived at the Tucson station at 7:40 a.m., Abrams said. There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members, he said. All have been evacuated to the station.

Evan Courtney was on the train and told NewsNation people began yelling “shots fired.” He grabbed his backpack and ran.

“I looked out of the window and saw SWAT with assault rifles huddled behind barricades,” he said. “After about 15 minutes, police ran to us and told us to get out of the car and run in the opposite direction, out of harm’s way.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.