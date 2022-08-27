Should Los Angeles hotels be opened up to house homeless?

(NewsNation) — The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously earlier this month to place in the hands of voters an ordinance that would call for homeless people to be housed in hotels alongside guests staying there.

Hotels would be required to inform the city everyday of how many vacant rooms they have under the ordinance.

Critics, like Stuart Waldman, president of the Valley Industry Association, say this plan will kill tourism in the city.

“We’re not talking about using a vacant hotel, we’re talking about using a vacant hotel room while there’s also tourists there, people working,” he said. “This is not a situation … that is just easy.”

