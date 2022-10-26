Skechers execs escort Ye out after ‘unauthorized’ visit

(NewsNation) — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers corporate offices in Los Angeles Wednesday after he showed up “unannounced” to film something “unauthorized.”

In a statement released to NewsNation, Skechers USA Inc. said Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Several companies, including Adidas, have publicly cut ties with the Ye in an effort to distance themselves from his recent antisemitic comments.