Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Odds of 'strong' El Niño grow: Will you feel it?
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Urban heat islands: Maps show hottest neighborhoods
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Some didn’t take Hawaii evacuation order ‘very seriously’: Survivor
Video Icon
Video
Lake Mead's vertical speedboat gets political statement
‘We saw burned bodies’: Hawaiian fires rage in Lahaina
‘There’s no plan’: Hawaii wildfire survivor separated from family
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Some didn’t take Hawaii evacuation order ‘very seriously’: Survivor
At least 55 people have died in fires on Maui island.
Jeff Melichar says some of his neighbors didn't evacuate.
Hawaii's governor says the death toll may still rise.
Bobby Oler
Updated:
Aug 11, 2023 / 05:52 AM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Maryland police dispute claims of how slain mom was found
Video Icon
Video
NASA's Curiosity rover discovers evidence for life on Mars
Ocean City wind farm controversy grows ahead of 2024 construction
Video Icon
Video
Neil deGrasse Tyson on historic UFO hearing: ‘I need better data’
Video Icon
Video
Newsmax issues disclaimer after Trump interview
Video Icon
Video
We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks
Video Icon
Video