Southern California hit with 2nd earthquake in two days

The earthquake’s epicenter 5 kilometers west of Manhattan Beach, California. Sept. 4, 2022 (USGS via KTLA)

(NewsNation) — Southern California has been hit by two earthquakes in two days, NewsNation affiliate KTLA reported.

Both earthquakes were reported in the Los Angeles area. The latest quake with a magnitude of 3.0 and depth of 11.8 kilometers happened at 6:11 a.m. Sunday roughly 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earlier 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Riverside County on Saturday.

No damage was reported from either earthquake.

Los Angeles International Airport said flights had not been impacted by the quakes, and airport operations remained normal as of Sunday afternoon.