Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Oakland, California made an emergency landing in Honolulu after the captain heard strange noises approximately 20 minutes after taking off from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday, Dec. 25.

The Oakland-bound Southwest Flight 1278 landed without incident in Honolulu at approximately 3:11 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A Southwest official said, there were five crew and 19 customers aboard the holiday flight — no injuries have been reported.

A representative from the Airlines told KHON2 the captain decided to turn the Boeing 737 aircraft around “in an abundance of caution,” to allow mechanics to inspect the multi-layered windshield within the cockpit where the noises were emitting from.

No mechanical issues were detected upon inspection, the representative said.

The flight was allowed to operate on a different airplane and arrived in Oakland approximately three hours behind schedule.