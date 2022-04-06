(NewsNation) — An award-winning home originally owned and designed by renowned architect Charles Debbas is back on the market.

48 Gravatt Drive in Berkeley, California could be yours for $3.695 million.

The home was last purchased for $2.995 million in 2012; celebrities including Stephen Curry and Tyra Banks toured the home, according to Compass communications associate Diana Jackin.

The 3,200-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The Wall Street Journal reports that it’s been difficult for Debbas to find potential buyers.

Debas reportedly wants the next owners to care more about the spirit of the home rather than the square footage.

48 Gravatt Dr. Berkeley, CA | Photo credit to Circle Visions

Built in 2007, the home offers an expansive indoor and outdoor feel to it.

“This spectacular home feels wonderfully suspended between the earth and the clouds … a sensation like no other … absolutely spellbinding,” per the Compass listing.

48 Gravatt Dr. Berkeley, CA | Photo credit to Circle Visions

The property has three stories, and each level offers a unique view.

On a clear day, the occupant can see five bridges, San Francisco Bay and the San Francisco skyline.

Tour the home, with more photos, in the gallery above.