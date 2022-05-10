(NewsNation) — Police are investigating a noose that was discovered hanging in a tree outside a Stanford University residence hall in Palo, Alto, California.

The situation is being investigated as a hate crime. In a message to staff and students Monday, university officials called the report a “horrific discovery that will shake our community.”

“We cannot state strongly enough that a noose is a reprehensible symbol of anti-Black racism and violence that will not be tolerated on our campus,” Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole

and Vice Provost for Institutional Equity, Access and Community Patrick Dunkley said in a joint statement. “As a community, we must stand united against such conduct and those who perpetrate it.”

The noose was discovered at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Student affairs alerted the school’s police department, which removed the noose and collected it as evidence. This is Stanford’s third investigation of this nature in recent years, according to campus police alerts and local reports at the time from Palo Alto Online.

“My heart aches for the members of our Black community who are experiencing a full range of emotions as a result of the appearance of this noose, including feeling targeted, fearful, or dismayed,” University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement “I stand with you in rejecting hate and in stating that conduct of this kind has no place at Stanford.”