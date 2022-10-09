Intense search for suspected Stockton serial killer continues

(NewsNation) — The search for the suspected Stockton serial killer continues. The attacker is tied to at least six murders with a seventh victim escaping his grasp.

Stockton Police told NewsNation on Sunday they had no investigative updates. They have been throughout the community this weekend offering safety tips to residents and reminding them about the $125,000 reward.

The string of killings has shaken the California city of Stockton. Six victims have been killed with police saying they are connected through ballistics evidence.

Authorities believe this could be the work of a serial killer. Five of the murders took place in Stockton and one happened in Oakland all between April 2021 and September 27 of this year.

Some of those killed are homeless. The majority of the victims are Latinos. Still, police do not believe there’s enough evidence at this point to label this as a hate crime.

However, the attacks have some commonalities in them. Most killings were in the dark or in the early morning hours.

Natasha LaTour is the only known person to have survived the suspected serial killer. She describes the moment in April 2021 when she was attacked like this:

“The train started to come towards me. I mean, I was on the side, and then a man came around the corner or whoever came around the corner, and they already had the gun out and they just started shooting,” LaTour said.

LaTour was reportedly living in a homeless encampment when she was shot 10 times by the person she believes is the Stockton serial killer.

Kevin Lincoln, mayor of Stockton, said the killings in his town are “terrorizing” Stockton.

“There’s an unknown individual out there that’s wreaking havoc and it has to stop,” Lincoln said. “We have to do everything we can to catch this individual or individuals, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Stockton Police released cloudy surveillance footage of their person of interest in the killings. Investigators are asking residents if they know something to say something. The reward in the case has increased to $125,000.

Anyone with information about the series of homicides is urged to call the Stockton Police Department’s tip line at (209) 937-8167 or email policetips@stocktonca.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.