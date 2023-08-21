Store owner allegedly killed over hanging Pride flag in California

Authorities are investigating after a store owner was allegedly shot and killed for hanging a Pride flag outside her shop near Lake Arrowhead, California on Friday night.

San Bernardino County deputies responded to a shooting at the Mag Pi clothing store located at 28938 Hook Creek Road in Cedar Glen around 5 p.m.

Arriving deputies found the victim, Laura Ann Carleton, 66, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who was not identified, fled the area on foot towards Torrey Road, just east of Highway 173, authorities said.

During an area search, deputies eventually spotted the suspect armed with a handgun near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road.

While confronting the suspect, a “lethal force encounter occurred” and the suspect was killed, officials said. No further details were released about the encounter.

While investigating, detectives learned the suspect made “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton.”

No deputies were injured during the shooting. The deadly incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SBSD’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.