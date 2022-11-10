(NewsNation) — Many are waiting to see who in California won the Powerball jackpot worth more than $2 billion.

The owner of the store that sold the winning ticket, though, is already celebrating. He gets $1 million.

NewsNation local affiliate KTLA reported that the ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in an unincorporated area east of Los Angeles. The winner has not yet come forward, but store owner Joe Chahayed said lottery officials informed him of his prize before he opened Tuesday morning, according to KTLA.

Chahayed came to the U.S. from Syria in the 1980s. He said he will share the money with his children and grandchildren.

“There’s no one else that deserves it more than this man,” one of Chahayed’s sons said at a news conference.