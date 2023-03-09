(NewsNation) — When a man’s car became stuck in a snowy, remote road in Oregon’s Willamette National Forest, he found a unique way to call for help.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the driver did not have cell phone service — and to make a bad situation worse, his family was out of the country.

“Nobody knew where he had gone or to call for help if he didn’t make it home,” the sheriff’s office said.

The situation took a turn, though, when the man made the “smart decision” to stay in his vehicle, according to authorities. The man attached his cell phone to a drone he had and typed a text message to a trusted person describing his situation and location.

After hitting send, the man then launched the drone several hundred feet into the ear. Because of the increased elevation, the sheriff’s office said, his phone was able to connect to a tower and send the message.

While the Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team were rescuing the man, they found another motorist who had also been stranded nearby in the snow for “multiple days.”

While authorities are happy with the outcome of the call for service, and “impressed” with how the motorist called for help, they also gave some tips on how to avoid his situation.

These include not going on snow or ice-covered forest roads, as they are not maintained for winter travel, and telling a “responsible person” where you are going and when you expect to be back when going to the forest.